Greek media report that four Greek citizens have been charged with “racially motivated violence” following an incident in Athens involving a group of Israeli tourists. The individuals, described as pro-Palestinian activists, allegedly shouted slogans including “Free Palestine” and confronted the tourists while waving Palestinian flags.

The altercation took place roughly a week ago when the activists approached the Israeli group, reportedly engaging in verbal protest. Police were called shortly after the confrontation began, arresting one protester at the scene. Three others were detained later after arriving at the police station to support the first arrestee.

Prosecutors have charged all four individuals with unlawful violence motivated by racism. According to the indictment, the charges stem from the claim that the Israeli tourists felt compelled to leave a beach they were visiting as a result of the activists' actions.

The case has ignited public debate in Greece. Critics argue that the charges reflect a politicized interpretation of the country’s anti-racism laws, claiming that the legal definition of “racist motive”—which typically involves targeting someone based on race, religion, or political opinion—is being stretched to align with pro-Israel narratives.