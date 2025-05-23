Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday made clear Iran’s stance ahead of a fifth round of indirect nuclear negotiations with the US in Rome.

“Figuring out the path to a deal is not rocket science: Zero nuclear weapons = we DO have a deal. Zero enrichment = we do NOT have a deal. Time to decide…,” Araghchi wrote in a post on social media site X.

Iran has repeatedly insisted that its right to uranium enrichment is "non-negotiable," a stance directly at odds with chief US negotiator Steve Witkoff, who has labeled it a "red line," reiterating that the United States "cannot allow even one percent of an enrichment capability."

Araghchi earlier this week underscored Iran’s stance on uranium enrichment, stating that Iran would continue enriching uranium "with or without a deal" on its nuclear program.

The Islamic Republic currently enriches uranium to 60 percent, significantly above the 3.67-percent limit stipulated in the 2015 agreement.

While the first four rounds of talks between Iran and the US were described as positive, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, voiced doubts about the prospects of the talks earlier this week.

"We don't think it will lead to any outcome. We don't know what will happen," he stated, further adding that denying Iran's right to enrich uranium was "a big mistake."