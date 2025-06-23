US President Donald Trump insisted in a post on Truth Social on Sunday night that Iran’s nuclear facilities were obliterated in the US strikes a day earlier.

"Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term!” wrote Trump.

“The white structure shown is deeply imbedded [sic] into the rock, with even its roof well below ground level, and completely shielded from flame. The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!" he added.

In a series of earlier posts, Trump wrote, “The damage to the Nuclear sites in Iran is said to be ‘monumental.’ The hits were hard and accurate. Great skill was shown by our military. Thank you!”

He also hinted at the possibility of regime change in Iran, writing in a subsequent post, “It’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change,’ but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!”

Earlier on Sunday, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, held a briefing with the press at the Pentagon, in which he went into detail about the successful covert military operation targeting Iranian nuclear infrastructure.

Dubbed Operation Midnight Hammer, the mission struck three nuclear facilities inside Iran. Gen. Caine described the strike as "deliberate and precise," emphasizing the exceptional coordination and professionalism exhibited by US joint forces in what he characterized as a "complex and high-risk mission."

The objective, according to Caine, was to severely degrade Iran's nuclear weapons infrastructure. He noted that the operation was planned and carried out across multiple domains and theaters, showcasing the US military's global reach and precision.

"Very few people in Washington knew about the timing and nature of the plan," Caine stated.