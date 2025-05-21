Iran's Supreme Leader: Nuclear talks 'unlikely' to yield any results

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday cast significant doubt on the prospects of achieving a breakthrough in nuclear talks with the United States, amidst an ongoing diplomatic stalemate over Tehran's uranium enrichment activities, AFP reported.

"We don't think it will lead to any outcome. We don't know what will happen," Khamenei declared during a speech, firmly asserting that denying Iran's right to enrich uranium constitutes "a big mistake."

His remarks come as Iran and the United States have engaged in four rounds of Omani-mediated nuclear discussions since April 12, marking the highest level of contact between the two adversaries since Washington's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear accord.

Despite a previous acknowledgment of plans for another round of talks following their May 11 meeting, described by Iran as "difficult but useful," the path forward appears increasingly uncertain. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking to a Senate hearing in Washington, expressed hope for an agreement, stating, "we hope that we can reach an agreement with Iran."

However, Khamenei directly addressed US negotiators, cautioning, "The American side involved in these indirect negotiations should refrain from speaking nonsense."

This follows repeated insistence from Iran that its right to uranium enrichment is "non-negotiable," a stance directly at odds with chief US negotiator Steve Witkoff, who has labeled it a "red line," reiterating that the United States "cannot allow even one percent of an enrichment capability."

Iran currently enriches uranium to 60 percent, significantly surpassing the 3.67-percent limit stipulated in the 2015 agreement and inching closer to the 90 percent needed for a nuclear warhead. While Western nations accuse Iran of seeking atomic weapons, Tehran maintains its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

Iran's Foreign Minister and lead negotiator Abbas Araghchi previously affirmed that "enrichment in Iran, however, will continue with or without a deal."

He further stated that if the US is interested in preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, "a deal is within reach, and we are ready for a serious conversation."

Last Friday, President Donald Trump revealed that the United States has submitted a proposal to Iran for a new nuclear agreement and stressed that the Iranians “know they need to act fast or something bad will happen.”