The IDF reported on Monday morning, shortly before 10:30 a.m., that missiles were launched from Iran toward northern, central, and southern Israel. Impact sites were recorded in Ashdod, Yavne, Tel Arad, and in the north, with no injuries reported.

"Defense systems are working to intercept the threat. Upon receiving an alert, individuals must enter protected spaces and remain there until further notice. Exiting the shelter is only permitted following an explicit directive. The public is urged to continue following the Home Front Command’s instructions," a statement read.

Magen David Adom (MDA) confirmed that, as of now, no injuries have been reported. Rescue flights en route to Israel were forced to reroute due to the missile fire.

Fires broke out in open areas due to the missile fire, and the IEC reported that the flow of electricity to several communities in southern Israel has been disrupted due to a missile strike near a strategic infrastructure site.

Overnight, a single missile was launched from Iran toward Israeli territory. It was successfully intercepted by a US air defense system.

MDA added that its emergency call center, 101, has not received reports of injuries or damage, aside from incidents of anxiety and minor injuries sustained en route to protected areas.

Meanwhile, the Home Front Command is expected to convene a situational assessment later today. In light of the ongoing conflict with Iran, officials are considering easing some civil defense restrictions as early as tomorrow.

At present, the Home Front Command is weighing the option of lowering the current alert level by one tier. A final decision is expected later in the day.