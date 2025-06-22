Iran claims all enriched uranium removed from Fordow before US strike

A senior Iranian source claimed to Reuters that before the U.S. attack on the Fordow nuclear facility last night (Sunday), all of the stock of enriched uranium at the site was transferred to another location.

At the same time, satellite images captured a large convoy moving near the underground nuclear facility two days before the attack. It is believed that this may be documentation of the transfer of the enriched material.

Last night, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on his social media platform, Truth Social, that the U.S. military had completed strikes on Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

"We have completed a very successful attack on three nuclear sites in Iran. All aircraft are now out of Iranian airspace. A full array of bombs was dropped on Fordow, and all aircraft are safe on their way home," Trump wrote.

Trump praised the U.S. military, saying, "There is no other military in the world that could have done this. Now is the time for peace!"

Trump later delivered a brief speech to the nation after the U.S. attacked Iran's nuclear facilities. "Our goal was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capability and to end the nuclear threat from the world's number one sponsor of terrorism," Trump stated.

"Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a resounding military success. Iran's main enrichment facilities were completely destroyed," he added.