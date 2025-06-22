הלל במצפה נטופה צילום: מיכאל פואה

Following the US military strike on Iran’s nuclear reactors, which received the full and enthusiastic support of US President Donald Trump, many Jews throughout Israel added songs of praise and thanksgiving to their prayers.

In the communities of Mitzpe Netofa and Otniel, congregants recited the Hallel prayer, said on days of thanksgiving, and in Petah Tikva, some recited the Nishmat Kol Chai prayer, to thank God for the destruction of the nuclear reactor in Iran.

In Ramat HaSharon, Rabbi Hanania Reichel recited the blessing: “Blessed are You, Lord our God, King of the universe, who is good and bestows good,” and noted that this day is akin to the Jewish festival of Purim when the Jews were saved from annihilation by the ancient Persian kingdom.

Rabbi Avinadav Abukarat, community rabbi in Givat Shmuel, wrote to his congregants: “In gratitude to God, let us recite the Mizmor LeTodah Psalm of thanksgiving and Nishmat Kol Chai, as we continue to pray for increased mercy, and look forward, after the war, to designating a day for praise and thanksgiving.”

According to Rabbi Abukarat, “The war constitutes a process through which we are privileged to witness the hand of Divine Providence lifting us from the depths and reestablishing us within the land of the living. We endured grievous days of national humiliation during the Simchat Torah massacre on October 7th; yet now, in a profound reversal, “the Jews have prevailed over their enemies.” These are days marked by extraordinary and unprecedented victories. The conflict remains ongoing, and we earnestly pray that the mission will be brought to completion and that we will be crowned with salvation and triumph.”

Rabbi Achiya Ben-Pazi, Rabbi of Ofra, added: “My dear friends, do you know what a great thing has been done today by God in Israel! This morning, entire families recited: ‘Blessed are You, Lord our God, King of the universe, who is good and bestows good.’ We also added the Mizmor LeTodah prayer of thanks and Psalms 117-118, giving thanks to God for what has been done so far, and continue to pray for more goodness and complete redemption.”

Rabbi Avraham Yitzhak Schwartz, Chief Rabbi of Kiryat Arba-Hebron, said: “With great joy, we received the news that the nuclear facilities were bombed and the nuclear program has been definitively destroyed. We give thanks to the Lord for He is good, for His mercy endures forever.

Those sworn enemies who promised to destroy the State of Israel - their plan has been destroyed. Not entirely, but almost. Blessed be God. We shall thank Him and recite prayers of thanks and praise. We all give thanks to God: ‘Give thanks to the Lord for He is good, for His mercy endures forever.’ May all those involved in this mission be blessed, and may we merit great salvations,” he concluded.