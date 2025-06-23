Global reactions continue to pour in following the US strike on Iranian nuclear facilities. In several Middle Eastern countries, concern is rising over the possibility of Iranian retaliation on their soil in response to the US operation.

Qatar, home to the largest US military base in the region, expressed fears of severe regional and international consequences. “The current dangerous escalation in the region could lead to catastrophic results both regionally and globally. We call on all parties to act wisely, exercise restraint, and avoid further escalation,” the Qatari Foreign Ministry said.

The UAE’s state news agency reported that Gulf leaders from the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia held talks to assess developments and potential risks following the US strike. Leaders of the three countries criticized the attack and urged a de-escalation of tensions.

In Saudi Arabia, security alert levels were raised. The Saudi Foreign Ministry expressed “deep concern and the need to exert all efforts to demonstrate restraint and prevent further escalation.”

At the UN, Secretary-General António Guterres called for dialogue between the US and Iran to reduce tensions. “I am deeply concerned about the use of force by the United States against Iran. At this dangerous hour, it is essential to prevent a spiral of chaos. This is a dangerous escalation in an already volatile region and a direct threat to international peace and security. There is an increasing risk that this conflict could quickly spiral out of control with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world. There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace,” Guterres stated.

Iraq and Pakistan also condemned the US strike. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said, “The American attacks violate all norms of international law. We are deeply concerned about the potential for further escalation in the region.” Pakistan is a nuclear-armed state.

Russia issued a harsh condemnation of the strike. The Kremlin declared, “We strongly condemn the reckless US attacks. This is a blatant violation of international law and a dangerous escalation.”

European Union Foreign Minister Kaja Kallas called for the resumption of negotiations between the US and Iran. “I urge all parties to step back, return to the negotiating table, and prevent further escalation,” Kallas wrote. French President Emmanuel Macron appealed to Iran “to exercise maximum restraint to allow a return to the diplomatic path.”