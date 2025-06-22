Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a member of the so-called “Squad” of progressive lawmakers who are known for their anti-Israel stance, on Saturday night denounced US President Donald Trump for ordering strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites .

“The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers,” she wrote in a post on X.

“He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment,” claimed Ocasio-Cortez.

Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman responded to Ocasio-Cortez and wrote, “The president just saved millions of lives by eliminating the threat of a nuclear attack by a radical Islamist regime. He acted fully in accordance with law. The fact that you see this so negatively disqualifies you from serious leadership.”

Ocasio-Cortez is notorious for her criticism of Trump and of Israel, the latter of which goes back to 2019, when she criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 News while arguing that criticizing Israel’s policies is not being antisemitic.