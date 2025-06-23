On Sunday night, a joint Home Front Command and IAF examination concluded after examining the impact of a missile in Haifa without an alert during an Iranian missile barrage on Sunday morning.

"The findings indicate that there was a localized failure in the detection process, and as a result, a missile warhead fell in the Haifa area without an alert," the IDF explained.

"Lessons have been learned from the examination and will be implemented immediately. The IDF continuously learns lessons and, once again, reminds the public that the defense is not hermetic.

"We emphasize that there was no issue with the Home Front Command’s alert system."

During the missile launches from Iran toward Israeli territory on Sunday morning, no sirens were sounded in Haifa, but a projectile fell in the city.

"The possibility that there was an issue with the interceptor is being looked into," the IDF clarified later Sunday morning. "There was no malfunction in the alert system and a previous warning had been issued to the area."

"The incident is under review."

At least 30 missiles were launched after 7:00 a.m. on Sunday morning from Iran toward Israeli territory. Defense systems managed to intercept most of the missiles.

Magen David Adom reported at least ten impact sites. Twenty people were injured, including: a 30-year-old man who was moderately injured by shrapnel, and 19 in light condition. Ichilov Hospital reported that five people with light injuries, including two children, had arrived for treatment.

In addition to the impact in Haifa, missile impacts were reported in Be'er Ya'akov, Ness Ziona, and Tel Aviv.