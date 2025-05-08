US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran has a choice when it comes to its nuclear program: Blow up its nuclear facilities peacefully or blow them up viciously.

In an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt, Trump was asked whether the US has given Iran a choice between turning over its nuclear centrifuges and uranium or “get bombed” and replied, “It’s that simple.”

“I would much prefer a strong, verified deal where we actually blow them up… or just de-nuke them,” he said, in an apparent reference to Iran’s nuclear centrifuges.

“There are only two alternatives there, blow them up nicely or blow them up viciously,” Trump stated.

The US and Iran have held three rounds of talks on Iran’s nuclear program in recent weeks, though a planned fourth round of negotiations was postponed without a new date announced.

After the third round of talks between the US and Iran, a US official told Axios that the talks “were positive and productive. There is still much to do, but further progress was made on getting to a deal."

Earlier this week, Trump declared in an interview with NBC that only the complete dismantling of Iran’s nuclear program would be acceptable to him.

“Total dismantlement. Yes, that is all I would accept,” Trump said in that interview, adding, “I want Iran to be really successful, really great, really fantastic. The only thing they can’t have is a nuclear weapon.”

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Vice President JD Vance commented on the nuclear talks with Iran and said, "We're on the right pathway. But this is going to end somewhere, and it will end either in Iran eliminating its nuclear weapons program."

Vance noted that Iran "can have civil nuclear power, we don't mind that, but which regime in the world has civil nuclear power and enrichment without having a nuclear weapon? The answer is no one. No one right now has a civil nuclear program, with their entire enrichment infrastructure, that could enrich to the 90% needed to get to missile material and a nuclear weapon. So our proposition is very simple, we don't care if people want nuclear power, we're fine with that, but you can't have the kind of enrichment program that allows you to get to a nuclear weapon, and that's where we draw the line."