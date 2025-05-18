Trump’s red line on Iran: Zero enrichment, says Envoy Witkoff

In a wide-ranging interview with ABC News, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff underscored President Donald Trump’s firm stance on Iran's nuclear program and the complex humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Turning to the Iranian nuclear issue, Witkoff emphasized the administration's unwavering red line: zero tolerance for uranium enrichment. "We cannot allow even one percent of an enrichment capability. Enrichment enables weaponization," he declared. He confirmed that a US proposal had been presented to Tehran that aims to address security concerns while preserving Iranian dignity.

"Everything begins from our standpoint with a deal that does not include enrichment," Witkoff said. Talks are expected to resume in Europe later this week.

On the situation in Gaza, Witkoff acknowledged the urgent need for humanitarian aid and confirmed cooperation with Israel to facilitate its delivery. "I don't think there's any daylight between President Trump's position and Prime Minister Netanyahu's position," he remarked. He noted that flour trucks are already positioned at the border and that Israel is preparing to allow more aid convoys to enter.

"It is logistically complicated," Witkoff said, citing ongoing dangers from unexploded munitions and limited infrastructure. Still, he asserted, "We will not allow a humanitarian crisis to occur on President Trump’s watch."

Witkoff also addressed concerns about a $400 million Boeing 747 aircraft donated by Qatar for US governmental use. He assured the public that the transaction is lawful and part of broader Qatari investments in the US economy, amounting to $1.2 trillion. "This is to the benefit of the United States of America," he said.