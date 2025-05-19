Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, asserted Sunday that the Islamic Republic will continue enriching uranium "with or without a deal" with world powers, despite ongoing negotiations regarding its nuclear program, AFP reported.

This firm declaration comes as Tehran engages in high-stakes discussions with global counterparts, particularly the United States and European powers, concerning its nuclear ambitions and the future of the 2015 nuclear accord.

"If the US is interested in ensuring that Iran will not have nuclear weapons, a deal is within reach, and we are ready for a serious conversation to achieve a solution that will forever ensure that outcome," Araghchi posted on X.

He swiftly followed with a categorical statement, "Enrichment in Iran, however, will continue with or without a deal."

Iran currently enriches uranium to 60 percent, a level significantly exceeding the 3.67-percent limit stipulated in the 2015 agreement, though still below the 90 percent purity required for a nuclear warhead. Tehran consistently maintains that its nuclear activities are solely for peaceful, civilian purposes and are entirely peaceful.

Araghchi’s comments came hours after US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, who is representing the US side in the talks with Iran, emphasized the administration's unwavering red line : zero tolerance for uranium enrichment.

"We cannot allow even one percent of an enrichment capability. Enrichment enables weaponization," Witkoff told ABC News in an interview. He confirmed that a US proposal had been presented to Tehran that aims to address security concerns while preserving Iranian dignity.

"Everything begins from our standpoint with a deal that does not include enrichment," Witkoff added. Talks are expected to resume in Europe later this week.

On Friday, President Donald Trump revealed that the United States has submitted a proposal to Iran for a new nuclear agreement and stressed that the Iranians “know they need to act fast or something bad will happen.”

Araghchi denied those comments and stated that Iran has not received a proposal from the United States on a potential nuclear deal.

“Iran has not received any written proposal from the United States, whether directly or indirectly,” Araghchi wrote in a post on X.

“In the meantime, the messaging we—and the world—continue to receive is confusing and contradictory,” he added, before then clarifying, “Mark my words: there is no scenario in which Iran abandons its hard-earned right to enrichment for peaceful purposes.”