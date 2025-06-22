A past joint military drill between the United States and Israel, which included scenarios targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, took place approximately a year ago, an Israeli source with direct insight confirmed to ABC News on Saturday night.

The comments follow the US strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

This exercise was notable as it marked the first time such offensive actions against Iran's nuclear program were simulated.

The planning for this drill originated during the Biden administration, though the source added, "But we did not think a year ago that this would happen now."

Israeli reports on Saturday night that Israel has known for several days that Trump is "on board" with strikes on Iran, but both Israel and the US decided to create a feeling as if there are disagreements "in order to lull the enemy.”

Trump addressed the nation on Saturday night, following the strikes, and said that “the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.”

He also warned Iran and said, “This cannot continue. There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran - far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days. Remember there are many targets left.”

In a subsequent post on Truth Social, Trump warned Iran against retaliating for the US strikes.

"Any retaliation by Iran against the United States of America will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed tonight," he wrote.