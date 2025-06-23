As part of the effort to strengthen air superiority over Iranian skies, the IDF struck six Iranian military airfields Sunday night in the west, east, and central parts of Iran.

The strikes hit runways, underground shelters, a refueling aircraft, and F-14, F-5, and AH-1 aircraft belonging to the Iranian regime.

It was reported that the aircraft destroyed were intended for use against the Israeli Air Force and to disrupt their operations within Iranian territory.

The Israeli Air Force disrupted the ability to take off from these airfields and the operational capacity of Iran’s air force from these locations.

Last week, the IAF struck an Iranian aerial refueling aircraft at Mashhad Airport in eastern Iran, approximately 2,300 kilometers from Israel.

The attack marked the longest-range strike conducted since the beginning of the operation.