IDF requests extension for response on Draft Law petition amid Iran conflict

The IDF plans to request an additional extension to submit its response to the Supreme Court petition regarding the Draft Law, in light of the ongoing fighting with Iran, Galei Tzahal reported.

The original response was due by Tuesday, but the military intends to request a delay, citing that senior military officials are currently focused on the conflict with Iran.

This request for a delay comes after a previous discussion on the issue, which was supposed to be held with the Attorney General, was postponed at the military's request.

During that discussion, the IDF was expected to present a detailed plan to intensify enforcement against draft evaders, but this plan has yet to be presented by the Manpower Directorate.

IDF sources emphasized that despite the security developments and the request for a delay from the Supreme Court, one thing will not change: Starting next month, over 50,000 conscription orders will be issued to the entire haredi population of draft age.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated: "There is no change in the planned issuance of the summonses in the scope and timing previously presented. In addition, the plan for enforcing draft evasion will be presented transparently through the standard channels. Due to the security situation, a request for an extension may be submitted to the Supreme Court regarding the deadline for submitting the response. The IDF will continue to operate in accordance with the law."