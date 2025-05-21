New intelligence obtained by the United States suggests that Israel is actively preparing for a potential military strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, even as the Trump administration continues to pursue a diplomatic resolution with Tehran, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing multiple US officials.

Such an Israeli strike would mark a significant break from President Donald Trump's diplomatic approach and carries the substantial risk of escalating regional tensions, the officials said.

While US officials caution that a final decision by Israeli leadership has not been confirmed, deep disagreements within the US government persist regarding the likelihood of an Israeli pre-emptive action.

A person familiar with US intelligence assessments on the matter stated, “The chance of an Israeli strike on an Iranian nuclear facility has gone up significantly in recent months.” This heightened concern is fueled by public and private communications from senior Israeli officials, coupled with intercepted Israeli communications and observed military movements, including the relocation of air munitions and the completion of an air exercise, according to CNN.

However, these indicators could also serve as a strategic effort by Israel to pressure Iran into abandoning key aspects of its nuclear program.

The Israeli Embassy in Washington has not offered a comment on the matter, nor have the National Security Council or the Israeli Prime Minister's office.