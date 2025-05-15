A senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has indicated Iran's readiness to sign a nuclear agreement with the United States, contingent upon the immediate lifting of all economic sanctions.

Ali Shamkhani, a top political, military, and nuclear advisor to the Iranian Supreme Leader, outlined Iran's proposed terms in an interview with NBC News on Wednesday. He stated that Iran would commit to never developing nuclear weapons, eliminate its stockpiles of highly-enriched uranium, restrict uranium enrichment to levels suitable for civilian use, and permit international inspections.

"Yes," Shamkhani affirmed when asked if Iran would sign an agreement today if these conditions were met.

Shamkhani's comments represent a significant public statement from within the Supreme Leader's inner circle, who holds ultimate authority on national security matters.

"It's still possible. If the Americans act as they say, for sure we can have better relations," Shamkhani told NBC News, adding, "It can lead to a better situation in the near future."

His remarks followed President Donald Trump's offer of an "olive branch" coupled with threats of severe economic sanctions if Iran rejected a nuclear agreement.

Last week, Trump said that Iran has a choice when it comes to its nuclear program: Blow up its nuclear facilities peacefully or blow them up viciously.

Shamkhani criticized Trump's approach, saying, "He talks about the olive branch, which we have not seen. It's all barbed wire."

Shamkhani also expressed concern that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could attempt to sabotage the negotiations through backchannel lobbying in Washington. "If the Americans remove the Bibi effect, they can easily sign the deal," he told NBC News.

The top Iranian advisor’s comments come amid ongoing talks between the US and Iran, which have been described as "encouraging" by Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi characterized the talks as "difficult but useful," emphasizing, "Enrichment is an issue that Iran will not give up, and there is no room for compromise on it. However, its dimensions, levels or amounts might change for a period to allow confidence-building."

The comments also came hours after Trump, during his ongoing Gulf tour, issued a stern ultimatum to Iran: cease its support for proxy groups throughout the Middle East and verifiably halt its nuclear weapons program as preconditions for any potential agreement.

The demand was met with immediate and forceful rejection from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who referred to the US President as a “bully”.