The IDF cleared for publication this evening (Tuesday) that Corporal Eitan Zacks, aged 18, from Be'er Sheva, a soldier in combat training in the Multidimensional Unit (888), was killed in a missile strike launched from Iran this morning.

Three other Israelis were killed by the missile strike on a residential building in Be'er Sheva. Their names have not yet been released.

The missile directly hit a seven-story building in the city. Two individuals in their 50s were evacuated to Soroka Hospital in moderate condition, while dozens of others were lightly injured. The death toll in the war against Iran now stands at 28.

Rescue teams found three survivors in an apartment on the fourth floor, inside a protected room (Mamad), more than an hour after the strike. Meanwhile, searches for additional missing persons continue. There is concern about the collapse of the building.

An initial investigation by the Home Front Command revealed that the Iranian missile penetrated two protected rooms on the sixth floor. The four victims were inside them at the time of the strike.