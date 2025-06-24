Despite recent strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, the United States is reportedly continuing its pursuit of a diplomatic resolution with Iran, CNN reported on Monday.

According to the report, which cited two sources familiar with the ongoing situation, Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, has maintained contact with Iranian officials.

However, these diplomatic endeavors are encountering significant obstacles, primarily due to the inaccessibility of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Sources indicate that Khamenei, 86, has retreated to an undisclosed location amidst escalating tensions, making him exceedingly difficult for Iranian officials to reach.

US officials understand that Khamenei's approval is essential for any major diplomatic breakthrough. This inaccessibility has led to "halting" communications between the US and Iran, whether direct or through intermediaries, according to CNN.

Before Trump ordered strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities this past weekend, the US and Iran were engaged in several rounds of talks in an attempt to reach an agreement on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. Witkoff represented the US in those talks, while Iran was represented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.