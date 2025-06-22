European leaders called on Iran to resume negotiations with the US after Iran's nuclear facilities were destroyed in American airstrikes overnight.

Stefan Kornelius, the spokesperson for German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that during a Cabinet meeting this morning (Sunday), “Chancellor Merz reiterated his call for Iran to immediately begin negotiations with the US and Israel in pursuit of a diplomatic resolution to the conflict."

EU Foreign Affairs Chief Kaja Kallas wrote on X, "I urge all sides to step back, return to the negotiating table and prevent further escalation. Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, as it would be a threat to international security."

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen stated, "Now is the moment for Iran to engage in a credible diplomatic solution. The negotiating table is the only place to end this crisis."

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Iran's nuclear weapons program a "grave threat to international security” and that “the US has taken action to alleviate that threat." Starmer called on Iran to “return to the negotiating table.”