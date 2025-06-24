זירת הפגיעה בבאר שבע דובר צה"ל, דוברות המשטרה, מד"א, כבאות והצלה

Yair Maayan, the Mayor of Arad, announced this evening (Tuesday) that one of the victims of the Iranian missile strike in Be'er Sheva this morning is Noa Boguslavsky, a resident of his city.

"With deep sorrow and great pain, I extend condolences and share in the heavy mourning of the Boguslavsky family from Arad on the murder of their daughter Noa, z"l, a 12th-grade graduate from Ort Arad High School, who was killed this morning by a missile strike in Be'er Sheva," Maayan eulogized.

He added, "Noa was part of the Arad family, a young girl at the beginning of her journey, and the pain of her loss is felt in every corner of the city. All of Arad embraces the dear family in their difficult time and sends them warmth, comfort, and strength to get through the difficult days ahead.

The Ort school staff, along with the professional teams from the municipality and the Ministry of Education, are supporting the students, the staff, and the family, and providing personal assistance. The Arad community is with you - with a grieving heart and a prayer for quieter and safer days. May her memory be blessed," he concluded.

Earlier, it was cleared for publication that Corporal Eitan Zacks, aged 18, from Be'er Sheva, a soldier in combat training in the Multidimensional Unit (888), was also killed in the missile strike, along with two other family members.

The missile struck directly at a seven-story building in the city. Two individuals in their 50s were evacuated to Soroka Hospital in moderate condition, while dozens of others were lightly injured. The death toll in the war against Iran stands at 28.

Rescue teams located three survivors in an apartment on the fourth floor, inside a protected room (Mamad), more than an hour after the strike. Meanwhile, searches for additional missing persons continue. There are concerns about the building’s collapse.