Dean Elsdunne Israel Police International spokesperson spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News on the aftermath of six Iranian missile barrages on Israel targeting a residential community and resulting in a direct hit on a seven-story building in Be'er Sheva, when Israeli police and rescue teams were once again called into action amid scenes of destruction and chaos.

"Unfortunately, we received yet another call to our police dispatch reporting a missile attack by the Iranian regime," Elsdunne said on-site. "Our search and rescue teams are working intensively to remove rubble from last night. Families who had tucked their children into bed were forced to flee to shelters in the early hours of the morning."

“Police units on high alert were immediately deployed to the scene, including bomb squads tasked with clearing potential secondary explosives and missile fragments. Officers entered dangerous zones to conduct emergency medical evacuations and provide urgent aid. When you look at the damage to these homes, it's heartbreaking. Entire livelihoods reduced to rubble. Our responders are now sifting through the debris, hoping to locate any survivors still trapped beneath," Elsdunne added.

“Despite ongoing international discussions about a possible ceasefire, Israeli police forces have not scaled back their alertness. History has shown us that ceasefire talks rarely lead to immediate calm. We maintained high alert. Our patrol units and reinforcements, including seven battalions from the Border Police (MAGAV), were mobilized, along with the civilian standby units (kitot konenut). This rapid deployment enabled us to begin evacuations without delay,” Elsdunne explained.

Reflecting on the human toll, Elsdunne described scenes of distress and resilience. "I've been to multiple locations where families were forced to hastily pack and evacuate. I've seen civilians carried out on stretchers, police officers carrying wounded on their backs. It's difficult each time because these are innocent civilians being deliberately targeted. While Israel does not target civilians, the Iranian regime continues to expose its true intent,” Elsdunne concluded.