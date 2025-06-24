Missiles launched from Iran, sirens sounded across Israel

Sirens were sounded in several areas across Israel early Tuesday morning following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel.

"The public is requested to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command. At this time, the IAF is operating to intercept and strike where necessary to eliminate the threat," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Magen David Adom said that so far no reports of impact sites or of injuries have been received.

The volley from Iran came hours after US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran have agreed to a 12-hour ceasefire, starting at 7:00 a.m. Israel time on Tuesday morning.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said that Iran will be the first to stop hostilities, beginning in six hours from, and Israel will do the same six hours later.



