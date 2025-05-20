The military spokesperson for the Houthi rebels in Yemen, Yahya Saree, announced on Monday evening that the Port of Haifa has been added to the group’s list of targets to impose a maritime blockade on Israel.

In a statement, Saree called on all shipping companies to keep their vessels away from the port and refrain from directing ships there.

He added that the decision was made in response to "the Israeli escalation in Gaza and the worsening hunger in the Strip."

On Sunday, senior Houthi official Nasr al-Din Amer issued a warning on behalf of the rebels, stating that military actions targeting Ben Gurion Airport and other airports in Israel are expected to take place in the coming hours.

Amer stated that the threat was in response to the start of Israel’s Operation Gideon’s Chariots in the Gaza Strip.

Last week, the Houthis claimed that they had fired a ballistic missile towards Ben Gurion Airport.

Saree declared at the time that the Houthis' operations "to impose a ban on air navigation at Ben Gurion Airport" will continue until Israel ends its offensive and blockade against the Gaza Strip.