For the first time in history, two Israeli players were selected in the NBA Draft on Wednesday night - both by the same team.

The Brooklyn Nets selected Israeli Ben Saraf with the 26th overall pick. They then picked Danny Wolf, who is a dual American-Israeli citizen, with the 27th overall pick.

Saraf has been a standout performer for Ratiopharm Ulm, a German club competing in both the Basketball Bundesliga (BBL) and the EuroCup. Saraf is still playing for Ratiopharm Ulm as they vie for a Basketball Bundesliga title against Bayern Munich.

He also made headlines by leading Israel’s U19 national team to a fourth-place finish in the European Championship and was named tournament MVP.

Wolf, who made history as the first Israeli invited to the prestigious Green Room , transferred to Michigan ahead of the 2024/25 season after spending the first two years of his college career at Yale. He averaged 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.4 blocks in 30.5 minutes per contest.

Wolf’s strong play helped Michigan win the Big Ten tournament and two NCAA Tournament games.

Saraf and Wolf become the second and third Israelis to play in the NBA, joining Deni Avdija of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Avdija, who was selected ninth overall in the 2020 NBA draft by the Washington Wizards, spent his first four NBA seasons in Washington before being traded to Portland before the start of the 2024-25 season.