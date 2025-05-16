Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed on Thursday that they had fired a ballistic missile towards Ben Gurion Airport.

"We carried out a qualitative military operation targeting Ben Gurion Airport, using a hypersonic ballistic missile," Houthi's military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement aired on the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV.

He further declared that the Houthis' operations "to impose a ban on air navigation at Ben Gurion Airport" will continue until Israel ends its offensive and blockade against the Gaza Strip.

The Houthi statement came hours after the IDF said that a missile fired from Yemen had been successfully intercepted by the Arrow 3 missile defense system.

Debris from the interceptor fell in the community of Alon Shvut in Gush Etzion, causing no injuries. However, Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that several individuals suffered anxiety attacks and minor injuries while seeking shelter.

Sirens were activated across numerous regions, including central Israel, Jerusalem, and parts of Judea and Samaria. Takeoffs and landings were briefly halted at Ben Gurion Airport but resumed shortly thereafter.

This incident marked the fourth missile launch from Yemen toward Israel in the past two days. The previous attack occurred on Wednesday morning , with the missile intercepted outside Israeli territory.

In total, the Houthis have launched 32 missiles at Israel over the past two months, with approximately 11 failing and falling within Saudi Arabia.