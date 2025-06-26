A tense conversation took place last night (Wednesday) between Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following the publication of footage of Hamas forces taking control of humanitarian aid after supplies were allowed into Gaza without any inspection.

Arutz Sheva - Israel National News has learned that in the conversation, Smotrich clarified that any plan in which supplies reach Hamas is unacceptable.

Shortly after the conversation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a statement noting that they had instructed the IDF to present, within 48 hours, an action plan to prevent Hamas from taking over humanitarian aid in Gaza. They also ordered the halt of humanitarian aid transfer to Gaza.

Prior to that, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett published footage of Hamas terrorists taking over aid trucks and wrote: "Soldiers in the field explained to me that these are the current instructions, to allow trucks without control. This continues to feed Hamas with money and power. Government ministers promised that 'not a grain will enter', and as usual reality is the opposite. Shameful."