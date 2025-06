Sirens were sounded in Jerusalem and the area on Friday evening, at around 7:30 p.m., due to a launch of a missile from Yemen.

Magen David Adom (MDA) said, “Following the recent Red Alert sirens, MDA teams are on route to a reported site. No reports of casualties at this time.”

