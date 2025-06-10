Missile launched from Yemen at Israel

אזעקה במהלך שבוע הספר בכיכר ספרא בירושלים ערוץ 7

Red Alert sirens sounded in multiple localities in central and southern Israel after the IDF identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory. IAF aerial defense systems are operating to intercept the threat.

Sirens were heard in Hebron, Ashkelon, Lod, Ramla, Rishon LeZion, Rehovot, Ramat Gan, Kiryat Ono, Beit Shemesh and Modi'in, and many more locations.

The IDF later confirmed that the missile was intercepted.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was most likely intercepted. Additional interceptors were launched due to the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interception. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol," the military stated.

The latest Houthi missile attack on Israel comes hours after the IDF launched an attack on Houthi-controlled targets at Yemen’s Hudaydah port.

According to the IDF, the operation aimed to further degrade the military use of the port, which Israel has previously struck over the past year and which continues to serve as a hub for terrorist activities.

"The port serves as a transfer point for weapons and exemplifies the cynical exploitation of civilian infrastructure by the Houthi terror regime to advance terrorist operations," the IDF stated.