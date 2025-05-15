The IDF confirmed on Thursday that a week ago, during a joint IDF and ISA activity in Gaza City, the terrorist Jasser Hussein Ali Shamieh was eliminated. The terrorist was responsible for raising funds for Hamas' military wing and previously served as a battalion commander in Hamas' Gaza Brigade.

According to the IDF, since the beginning of the war, Shamieh was responsible for the transfer of tens of millions of dollars to Hamas' military wing. These funds were used for the reinforcement of the military wing, the payment of Hamas terrorists' salaries, and funding the terrorist organization as a whole. Additionally, it enabled the continuation of combat and sustained the presence of Hamas' brigades in northern Gaza.

The IDF noted that over the past two days, the IAF struck over 130 terror targets belonging to terrorist organizations throughout the Gaza Strip. Among the targets struck were surface-to-surface rocket launchers, terrorist cells, military structures, and operational apartments from which terrorists operated to execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops.

In southern Gaza, IDF troops eliminated a number of terrorists and dismantled dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites and weapons caches belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.

In northern Gaza, IDF troops dismantled a booby-trapped structure and a compound used by terrorists to execute ambushes against IDF troops operating in the area.