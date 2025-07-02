The IDF announced that last week (Thursday), IAF aircraft directed by the ISA and the 188th Brigade, struck and eliminated the Hamas terrorists Musab Yaser Abdallah Jilban and Abd al-Latif Musa Hajjaj Barbah in the area of Khan Yunis.

These terrorists took part in the killing of seven soldiers: Lieutenant Matan Shai Yashinovski, Staff Sergeant Alon Davidov, Staff Sergeant Ronel Ben-Moshe, Staff Sergeant Niv Radia, Sergeant Ronen Shapiro, Sergeant Shahar Manoav and Sergeant Maayan Baruch Pearlstein on June 24th 2025 in Khan Yunis.

The IDF stated that it "will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip."

The day following the incident, Military correspondent Doron Kadosh published the initial findings of the investigation, which found that the explosive was not attached to the Puma APC but was thrown into it by a terrorist.

The incident took place during an attack by the 188th Brigade in Khan Yunis. A fighter jet was launched to drop a bomb on a target that was very close to the soldiers. Shortly before that, an explosive device and RPG fire were used against another unit from the same battalion, leading to the injury of two soldiers, one seriously and the other lightly.

According to operational safety protocols, when a fighter jet drops a bomb near a unit, the soldiers are required to enter armored vehicles to protect themselves from shrapnel or debris from buildings flying as a result of the airstrike. Seven soldiers, in accordance with the protocol, entered the Puma APC for a short period of time in preparation for the fighter jet's attack.

The investigation revealed that while the soldiers were inside the Puma APC, a terrorist approached quickly, climbed onto the armored vehicle in a matter of seconds, and threw the explosive into the APC from above, with the soldiers inside. The initial assessment is that the soldiers were hit immediately upon the explosion of the device, in the first few seconds of the tragic event.