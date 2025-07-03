Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to ask US President Donald Trump, during his upcoming visit to Washington, to apply direct pressure on the Qatari government - specifically by threatening to expel senior Hamas officials if a hostage deal is not reached soon, Channel 12 News reported on Wednesday.

The request follows a series of internal discussions within Israel’s defense and political establishments, where concern was raised once again about Hamas leaders operating abroad. These figures are said to enjoy preferential treatment and wield considerable influence over the course of negotiations.

Senior defense officials argue that the key to weakening Hamas’s resolve and creating flexibility in its negotiating stance lies in targeted sanctions and direct pressure on its leadership - particularly those based in Qatar, the primary mediator, and in Turkey, a country with which Israel maintains sensitive relations.

“Hamas leaders roam the world feeling no pressure, which is why they are in no rush to reach a deal,” said one official.