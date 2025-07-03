New details regarding a proposed ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization were revealed on Wednesday, offering a glimpse into the evolving negotiations.

According to a report by The New York Times, citing an Israeli defense official and an official close to Hamas, the agreement would involve the release of 10 of the remaining living hostages and the return of 18 bodies of hostages currently held by Hamas. Both officials, who were briefed on the developing agreement, spoke anonymously due to the sensitivity of the discussions.

A significant change from a US proposal in May is the staggered nature of the releases. Instead of all hostages being freed by the seventh day of a ceasefire, this new outline suggests the releases and returns would occur in five groups over a 60-day period.

Furthermore, the new deal reportedly includes a provision for Hamas to refrain from holding televised handover ceremonies, a practice observed during the two-month truce that commenced in January and which was internationally condemned.

Three Israeli officials, also speaking anonymously to discuss the delicate diplomatic efforts, indicated that the latest push aims to provide Hamas with stronger assurances that a temporary truce could potentially lead to a permanent cessation of hostilities.

According to reports, the terror organization is expected to deliver its response to the mediators by Friday evening.

Should both sides agree to the deal, US President Donald Trump will announce it and will also serve as “the sponsor and guarantor of the agreement’s implementation.”

However, another source close to Hamas claimed that there are no significant changes in the new proposal, only minor adjustments from the most recent proposal by US envoy Steve Witkoff.