President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday emphasized the urgent need to return the hostages held in Gaza, calling it Israel’s “top priority.”

Speaking to trainees of the National Security College course, Herzog expressed full confidence in the IDF Chief of Staff and his operational plans. “I trust the Chief of Staff and the plans he presents. He has my full backing,” Herzog said, adding that the country must take forward-looking, strategic steps.

Recalling recent visits with bereaved families, Herzog shared a poignant encounter: “I met a family who lost two cousins - one murdered on October 7, the other just last week. You look into their eyes, leave the homes of these remarkable families, and ask yourself: how long can this bloodshed continue?” He stressed that the current situation must not be accepted as an unchangeable reality.

The President described the ongoing war as a struggle against a “jihadist, cynical, and cruel” enemy and emphasized the need to confront it decisively.

“It is clear that everything possible must be done to eradicate this threat - and first and foremost, we must bring back the hostages,” Herzog declared.

He further noted that returning the hostages is not only a military and political imperative but also essential for the mental and emotional well-being of the entire nation.

Additionally, Herzog commented on the process of appointing the next head of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), expressing satisfaction with the dialogue taking place among all relevant parties. “I thank the Supreme Court and all parties who have agreed to engage in a dialogue process. I hope we can resolve the appointment of the next Shin Bet chief in the coming week,” he concluded.