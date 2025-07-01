The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced this evening (Tuesday) that last week, the 99th Division returned to operate in the Gaza Strip for the fourth time since the beginning of the "Swords of Iron” War. The division's troops are operating in the northern and central Gaza Strip to locate and dismantle military infrastructure above and below ground, and to carry out defense missions for the communities near Gaza.

The division is operating three brigades - the Northern Gaza Brigade, the 646th Brigade, and the 990th Brigade.

So far, the troops have eliminated several terrorists in close quarter encounters and, in coordination with Israeli Air Force aircraft, located numerous weapons hidden in civilian structures, and dismantled military infrastructure sites of terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, both above and below ground.