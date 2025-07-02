I’d be surprised if this isn’t in the works at some studio…a sci-fi rendition of Israel’s Rising Lion, and America’s Midnight Hammer.

Starring? Starring Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu…Super Heroes.

I’ve got Alec Baldwin playing Trump; Harrison Ford playing Netanyahu. But that’s just two from my list of 12.

Which includes Tom Cruise, who foreshadowed the scenario with “Top Gun: Maverick,” about a Navy mission “to destroy an unsanctioned uranium enrichment plant in an unnamed foreign country” …a plotline that’s got fiction moving squarely into the domain of fact. Quite so, a near bullseye.

But as for me, give me that old time religion, by which I mean movies like “Exodus” and “Cast A Giant Shadow” that focused mostly on the men, and not so much on special effects.

The men are the heroes. Not the machines…which brings us to Netanyahu and Trump, two leaders whose derring-do place them alongside Churchill and FDR.

From their day to our day, we count on men of steel to step up. Lucky for us that they still exist.

Netanyahu proved himself to be a Man of War…See Song of the Sea, Exodus 15.3…because he took a risk that could go either way.

Imagine the sleepless nights…the sparring with the politics.

If it went wrong…catastrophe. If it goes right…brave new world. Which is what we got, aided by the hand of God.

Within 12 days, yes, we got a safer Israel, and a brave new world.

I say movie, indeed a blockbuster, to tell the story of Israel as it is today, a nation of warriors desirous of peace.

Win back the people, the agenda, and the culture…so much of which, today, is in the wrong hands from New York City to Hollywood.

Yes, i mean that creepy NYC mayor-in-the-making Zoran Mamdani, who sounds like no New Yorker to me. This cannot be the best we’ve got.

I’m going to miss New York when it was Sinatra’s kind of town.

In the hands of an astute producer, the movie that I have in mind would feature Biblical flashbacks, where we find Moses being threatened by an uprising of envious rebels, led by the sharp-tongued Korach, who even accuse Moses of theft. Cut to Netanyahu on trial for gifts, like cigars.

Make it unmistakable from the one trivia to the other.

We need a producer who has the moxie and is fearless. Where’s Barbra Streisand? If she loves Israel so much, let her put up or shut up.

From Norma Desmond in “Sunset Boulevard,” …” I AM big. It’s the pictures that got small.”

They got smaller during HUAC and McCarthyism when a generation of filmmakers were being blacklisted as communists and could find no work unless they used pseudonyms.

Hundreds of lives were ruined by insinuation, whether you were a true communist or not. Edward G. Robinson, to name one, was wiped out.

His given name was Emanuel Goldenberg, and he was Jewish, as were many of the others caught in the dragnet.

The studios were run by Jews, and they were forced to comply with the blacklist. Or else they would be denounced as Jews foreign to America.

The witch hunt was on.

“In the place where there are no men, be a man,” and such were men, Jews, like Kirk Douglas and Otto Preminger, each of whom broke the blacklist.

Dalton Trumbo, after years out in the cold, was named the author of “Exodus,” and also “Spartacus,” and the blacklist was finished for all, and Edward G. Robinson was back to work.

If you say that today’s Hollywood is run by leftists who impose a “gentleman’s agreement” which prohibits Israel, remember, all it takes is men or women who dare.

Now available, a collection of Jack Engelhard’s op-eds, “Writings.”

Jack Engelhard writes a regular column for Arutz Sheva. Engelhard wrote the int’l bestseller Indecent Proposal that was translated into more than 22 languages and turned into a Paramount motion picture starring Robert Redford and Demi Moore. New from the novelist, the anti-BDS thriller Compulsive . Website: www.jackengelhard.com

