Defense Minister Israel Katz visited Rafah today (Wednesday) along with the Minister of Tourism and Acting Minister of Construction and Housing Haim Katz, Commander of the Southern Command Yaniv Asor, Commander of the Gaza Division Barak Hiram, and battalion commanders and brigade commanders of the reserve brigades in Gaza.

Katz spoke with commanders and reserve soldiers, listened to the challenges they face, thanked them for their contribution throughout the campaign, and committed to continue assisting reserve and regular soldiers as much as possible, in addition to the support already provided.

"This offensive is intended to achieve two goals - to return the hostages and ensure that Hamas is gone. We will not relent from this objective - to kill the enemy, return the hostages, and win - this is our mission, and there is no chance we will give up on it, no chance we will compromise on it, we understand the price that was paid. I see the evidence all the time, and you surely see as well: Hamas has not changed, it always wants to go back to what it used to do," Katz told the soldiers.

"Hamas planned to help Iran implement the 'Destruction of Israel' plan in the last campaign as well - to attack with missiles and invade from Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Gaza, and anywhere they can to launch an attack on Israel."