צפו: הרב הראשי התפלל עם משפחות החטופים צילום: אוריאל אבן ספיר

Rabbi David Yosef, the Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel, visited the Hostage Families Forum Headquarters and met with representatives of the families of the hostages.

The Rabbi listened to the stories of the hostages and their families and expressed his commitment and efforts towards the return of all the hostages - the living for rehabilitation and the deceased for proper burial.

At the end of the meeting, the Rabbi prayed with the families for the safe return of the hostages.

"Unfortunately, some rabbis make slogans without deeply analyzing the issues," Rabbi Yosef said. "In our sources, there are arguments on both sides, and therefore, my father's decision when he was the Chief Rabbi was clear. It required a lot of courage to make that decision. They say time heals. Your pain is growing. On the other hand, the public in the country is getting used to it, and there is a certain fatigue that should not happen. We need to stand against this fatigue and remind ourselves. I really hope that the return of everyone will happen soon."

"I hope that the Holy One, Blessed Be He, will guide those managing the situation with good advice, and that we will bless us with the completion of this soon. At one point, I suggested that I fly to Qatar if it helps. I am committed to doing everything I can and everything possible. I will meet with anyone who has influence on this issue," he concluded.