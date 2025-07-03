Two French nationals, Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris, detained for over three years in Iran, have been formally charged with "spying" for Israel's intelligence agency Mossad, according to French diplomatic and family sources quoted by France24 and AFP on Wednesday.

The pair also face severe accusations of "conspiracy to overthrow the regime" and "corruption on earth." All three charges carry the death penalty under Iranian law.

"All we know is that they have seen a judge who confirmed the three charges," said Kohler's sister, noting that the two French citizens continue to be denied access to independent legal representation.

A French diplomatic source vehemently rejected the allegations, stating, "These charges, if they are confirmed, are completely unfounded." Tehran has yet to officially confirm the new charges.

The development follows a recent visit by a French diplomat to Kohler and Paris, a visit sought by their families after an Israeli strike targeted Tehran's Evin prison last week, raising concerns about their well-being.

Kohler, 40, and her 72-year-old partner, Paris, have been held in Iran since May 2022 on espionage charges that their families have consistently denied.

Iran regularly accuses Israel of acts of sabotage on its soil, and regularly captures and executes individuals accused of spying for Israel.

In May, Iran executed Pedram Madani, 41, convicted of spying for Israel. The judiciary's Mizan Online website stated at the time that Madani was "spying in favor of the Zionist regime," and that his execution followed "the complete process of criminal procedure and the final confirmation and upholding of the verdict by the Supreme Court."

Last year, Iran said it executed a “terrorist” over a drone attack that targeted a defense ministry site in central Iran the year before and who was accused of operating as an officer of the Mossad.

A month prior, Iran claimed that it executed four people who allegedly spied for the Mossad. Iran claimed that the four had met Mossad chief David Barnea and trained in Africa, entering Iran through the Kurdish region in Iraq.