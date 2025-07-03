Maj. Gen. (Res.) Yoav (Poli) Mordechai, former IDF Spokesperson and Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, was recently questioned under caution as part of the ongoing Qatargate investigation. The case involves suspicions of contact with a foreign agent and bribery. Mordechai had previously given testimony in the case about a month and a half ago.

Several months ago, reports emerged that the defense establishment was examining Mordechai’s ties with Yonathan Urich, a senior advisor to the Prime Minister, and with Mordechai’s business partner - a former senior Mossad official.

Sources familiar with the two said Mordechai and Urich have maintained a close personal and professional relationship since their joint service in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Mordechai, known for his extensive business dealings in Qatar, is considered a well-connected figure in the Gulf state. Since the start of the war, he has been enlisted for reserve duty to promote the return of hostages, operating under the command of Maj. Gen. Nitzan Alon.

It was also revealed that Mordechai’s business associate - the former Mossad official - is suspected of similar offenses in the Qatargate affair, including contact with a foreign agent and additional violations.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit emphasized that Mordechai’s connections in the Arab world, particularly in Qatar, were fully disclosed to his commanders at the outset of the war. The unit added that since the conflict began, he has been fully dedicated to his role related to hostage affairs, where his contribution has been described as significant and vital.

“Maj. Gen. (Res.) Mordechai’s work, always marked by courage and integrity, has made a major contribution to the war effort,” the IDF stated. “The IDF thanks him for his dedication and looks forward to his continued valuable service.”