National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced on Wednesday that he had reached out to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, requesting a meeting in the coming hours to formulate a unified position against the emerging hostage deal.

However, sources close to Smotrich denied the claim, stating, "We did not receive a request from Ben-Gvir, and no meeting was arranged with him today. Victory in Gaza is too significant and the lives of the hostages too dear for media spin."

Minister Ben-Gvir's office responded to the denial and released a screenshot of the message that was sent this morning to Smotrich's office in an attempt to coordinate the meeting. The screenshot shows that the message was sent after the announcement about Ben-Gvir's outreach was published.

Amid the political tensions, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that his Yesh Atid party would provide a "safety net" for the government if the proposed deal prompts Otzma Yehudit and the Religious Zionist Party to exit the coalition.

Lapid wrote: "Netanyahu, to counter Ben-Gvir and Smotrich's 13 fingers (votes), you have my 23 fingers as a safety net for a hostage deal. We need to bring them all home now."

Minister Gideon Sa'ar stated: "There is a large majority in the government, and also among the public, in favor of a framework to release hostages. If such an opportunity arises, we must not miss it."

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman added: "'There is no greater mitzva (commandment) than redeeming captives.' We must bring all the hostages home now."

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Israel has agreed to the conditions that would pave the way for a ceasefire in Gaza and a hostage release deal.

“My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60-Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War,” the President wrote on Truth Social.

“The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal. I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he added.