Closed Military Zone Order No. 8, issued by the commander of the IDF Southern Command concerning the Gaza Division’s area of responsibility, took effect Wednesday afternoon.

The primary change implemented by the order is the removal of closed military zone designations from local communities. As a result, for the first time since October 7, 2023, no communities in the western Negev remain classified as closed military zones.

However, several roads continue to be designated as closed military zones. These include Route 4 between the Yad Mordechai Junction and the Erez Crossing, sections of Route 3411 near Zikim, Route 25 north of the Saad Junction, Route 242 near Kissufim, the southbound section of Route 240 toward the Holit area, and Route 232 from the Avshalom Junction to the Kerem Shalom Crossing.

Entry to these restricted areas is permitted to three groups: permanent residents listed in Interior Ministry records who present identification; farmers holding IDF authorization obtained at least 24 hours in advance; and essential workers, in accordance with Home Front Command guidelines and in coordination with the Gaza Division.