German Chancellor Friedrich Merz indicated a fundamental willingness to permit Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Germany, despite an international arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Speaking after a meeting with UN Secretary General António Guterres in Berlin on Wednesday and quoted by the dpa news agency, Merz stated, "Fundamentally, an Israeli prime minister must be able to travel to Germany."

He clarified that no visit by Netanyahu is currently planned, thus precluding an immediate decision. However, Merz emphasized, "He is a democratically elected prime minister of the only democracy in the entire region. This prime minister must fundamentally be able to travel to Germany. How we will enable this, should it be planned, we will inform you in due course."

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu and then-Defense Minister Yoav Gollant in November, alleging war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza War.

Nations recognizing the ICC, including Germany, are technically obligated to execute such arrest warrants, but there have been differing interpretations among European countries on how to handle the warrants.

Merz recently announced that he had extended an invitation to Netanyahu for a visit, adding that arrangements would be made to prevent Netanyahu from being arrested.

France has stated that Netanyahu has immunity from ICC actions because Israel has not ratified the court’s statutes. Similarly, Italy has argued that arresting Netanyahu would not be feasible while he remains in office as Israel's Prime Minister.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof recently suggested that there could be ways for Netanyahu to visit the Netherlands without being arrested, despite the ICC arrest warrant against him.