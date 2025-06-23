A serious antisemitic assault took place Friday afternoon in Berlin’s Gleisdreieck Park, when a young man physically and verbally attacked a passerby wearing a Star of David pendant.

The victim, a 60-year-old man, was walking his dog when the suspect noticed the pendant and began shouting at him. According to local police reports, the attacker yelled, "You murderer. Get out of here."

The situation escalated rapidly as the suspect continued threatening violence, shouting, “I’ll stab you, I’ll stab the dog.” Eyewitnesses said the man pulled a knife from his pocket and made stabbing motions while chasing the victim through the park.

A policewoman who happened to be at the scene immediately called for backup. Responding officers arrived to find the suspect holding a knife and threatening the victim.

One officer drew his weapon, prompting the attacker to drop the knife. He was arrested at the scene.

Following his arrest, the suspect was transferred to a psychiatric facility for medical evaluation.