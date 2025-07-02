The Live Music Hall in Cologne, Germany, announced on Tuesday the cancellation of rap duo Bob Vylan’s upcoming performance, slated as a support act for Gogol Bordello on September 13, 2025, AFP reported.

The decision follows widespread controversy after Bob Vylan’s frontman led an anti-Israel chant at the recent Glastonbury festival.

In an Instagram post, the venue unequivocally stated, "The band 'Bob Vylan' will NOT perform as a support act on 13.09.2025!" An unnamed employee at the Live Music Hall informed AFP that the decision was made in conjunction with local organizers due to "the media uproar" surrounding the Glastonbury set.

The concert by headliners Gogol Bordello is still expected to proceed as planned.

The controversy stems from Bob Vylan's performance at the Glastonbury festival in southwestern England, where the London-based duo led crowds in chants of "Death to the IDF".

The incident drew strong condemnation from both international and British politicians . The BBC, which live-streamed the festival, later issued an apology for not cutting the broadcast of the band's set.

British police initiated a criminal investigation on Monday into the remarks made by both Bob Vylan and fellow rap group Kneecap at the festival.