Hamas spokesman Basem Naim stated on Friday that negotiations over a ceasefire between the terrorist group and mediators are progressing, as Israel continues its military operations in Gaza.

“We hope that the coming days will bring a real breakthrough in the war situation, following intensified communications with and between mediators in recent days,” Naim told AFP.

Sources close to Hamas informed AFP that discussions began Thursday night between the terror group and mediators from Egypt and Qatar in an effort to revive a ceasefire and hostage release agreement.

According to Naim, the proposed deal “aims to achieve a ceasefire, open border crossings, (and) allow humanitarian aid in.”

He added that the agreement is intended to facilitate “negotiations on the second phase, which must lead to a complete end to the war and the withdrawal of occupation forces.”

Naim claimed that Hamas is engaging in the negotiations “with full responsibility, positivity, and flexibility,” with an emphasis on ending the conflict.

His comments came at the same time as a Kan 11 News report which said that Hamas is discussing the release of several hostages in exchange for a ceasefire during the Eid al-Fitr holiday and the days following it.

According to the report, Qatar is intensively involved in these talks, alongside the United States.

The report further stated that it is not yet clear what Hamas's conditions and Israel's position will be, but it is already emerging that one of the hostages who would be released, if the sides reach an agreement, is Edan Alexander, a soldier with US citizenship.

On Thursday, Axios reported that the United States has presented Hamas with a new proposal through Qatari mediators in an effort to secure the release of Alexander and break the deadlock in ceasefire negotiations in Gaza.

According to the report, the proposal hinges on Hamas releasing Alexander in exchange for a public statement by President Donald Trump calling for calm in Gaza and the resumption of negotiations for a broader ceasefire agreement.

"There is no deal yet," a US official stated to Axios.

An Israeli official described the latest US-Qatari proposal as “more of an idea than a fully developed plan.”

