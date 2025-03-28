Hamas is discussing the release of several hostages in exchange for a ceasefire during the Eid al-Fitr holiday and the days following it, according to sources familiar with the matter quoted on Kan 11 News on Friday evening.

According to the report, Qatar is intensively involved in these talks, alongside the United States.

The report further stated that it is not yet clear what Hamas's conditions and Israel's position will be, but it is already emerging that one of the hostages who would be released, if the sides reach an agreement, is Edan Alexander, a soldier with US citizenship.

Several days ago, it was reported that sources familiar with the negotiation issue said that Israel is well acquainted with the framework of the Egyptian proposal—which stipulates that five living hostages, including Alexander, would be released.

It was also reported that the proposal includes an agreement for an initial truce that would involve an immediate ceasefire, aimed at entering "deeper negotiations" and establishing a timeline for the release of the remaining hostages in exchange for a phased withdrawal of IDF troops from the Gaza Strip.

On Thursday, Axios reported that the United States has presented Hamas with a new proposal through Qatari mediators in an effort to secure the release of Alexander and break the deadlock in ceasefire negotiations in Gaza.

According to the report, the proposal hinges on Hamas releasing Alexander in exchange for a public statement by President Donald Trump calling for calm in Gaza and the resumption of negotiations for a broader ceasefire agreement.

"There is no deal yet," a US official stated to Axios.

An Israeli official described the latest US-Qatari proposal as “more of an idea than a fully developed plan.”

