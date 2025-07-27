Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the international criticism over Israel's approach to humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Following a visit to the Ramon Air Force Base, together with Defense Minister Israel Katz and Air Force Commander Major General Tomer Bar, Netanyahu said: "We are fighting in the Gaza Strip. Unfortunately, we have wounded soldiers, and we also have fallen soldiers. I send my condolences to the families and wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded. But let it be clear - we will achieve our goal. We will eliminate Hamas."

He added: "In order to achieve this goal, and also to bring about the release of our hostages, we are advancing both in the fighting and in negotiations. In any path we choose, we will have to continue allowing the entry of minimal humanitarian supplies. We have done this until now. But the UN is fabricating excuses and lies about the State of Israel. They say: ‘Humanitarian aid is not being allowed in.’ It is allowed. There are secure routes. There have always been, but today it is official. There will be no more excuses."

"We will continue to fight, we will continue to act until we achieve all our war objectives - until total victory," he concluded.

During the visit, the Air Force Commander, the Ramon Base Commander, and squadron leaders presented the Prime Minister with the main activities of the Air Force and the extensive multi-branch cooperation during Operation Rising Lion, as well as key insights and directions for the continuation of the campaign.

Netanyahu presented the Air Force Commander with a certificate of appreciation for the Air Force’s activities during Operation Rising Lion at a ceremony held at the base and spoke with ground and air crews.