The United States has presented Hamas with a new proposal through Qatari mediators in an effort to secure the release of American hostage Edan Alexander and break the deadlock in ceasefire negotiations in Gaza, Axios reported on Thursday, citing US and Israeli officials.

According to the report, the proposal hinges on Hamas releasing Alexander in exchange for a public statement by President Donald Trump calling for calm in Gaza and the resumption of negotiations for a broader ceasefire agreement.

"There is no deal yet," a US official stated to Axios.

Following the resumption of Israel’s military operations in Gaza, negotiations for a hostage-release and ceasefire deal have stalled, sources said.

Over the past several days, the US has increased pressure on Egypt and Qatar to push Hamas toward an agreement that would restore the ceasefire and facilitate further negotiations, said the Axios report.

Egyptian officials recently met with Hamas representatives in Cairo to present a new proposal aimed at breaking the deadlock. An Israeli official said this proposal closely resembled one put forward by Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, two weeks ago—an offer that Hamas had previously rejected.

Egypt also warned Hamas that it would expel its members who were freed from Israeli prisons as part of the previous ceasefire deal and have been residing in Cairo unless the group agrees to release additional hostages.

While Hamas leaders outside of Gaza were reportedly open to the Egyptian proposal, Hamas’ military leader in Gaza, Mohammed Sinwar, rejected the offer, according to US and Israeli officials quoted by Axios.

On Wednesday, Witkoff held discussions with the Qatari Prime Minister to develop an alternative plan. This new initiative includes the release of Alexander in return for a statement from Trump, which would temporarily pause hostilities for a few days and lead to renewed ceasefire negotiations. Witkoff later briefed Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer on the developments.

Qatari and Egyptian officials met with Hamas representatives in Doha on Thursday to discuss the various proposals, Israeli and US officials said.

An Israeli official described the latest US-Qatari proposal as “more of an idea than a fully developed plan.”

However, it remains unclear whether Hamas will agree to release Alexander in exchange for Trump’s statement alone, without securing a firm ceasefire commitment or a prisoner release deal in return.